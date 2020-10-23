https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-announces-deal-sudan-israel/

Sudan and Israel are starting to “normalize ties,” President Trump announced on Friday.

It is the third Arab state in just weeks to participate in U.S.-brokered talks that have resulted in peace agreements.

Earlier deals were announced between Bahrain and Israel, and the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The agreements to move forward with international relations are the first to involve Israel since Egypt made a similar move and Jordan recognized the state of Israel – but those came decades ago.

Fox News reported, “The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.”

Not unnoticed was the fact that it was a “a foreign policy achievement for Trump just days before the U.S. election and boosts his embattled ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

On social media, Fox’s Trey Yingst said, “NEW: Israel and Sudan to normalize ties, President Trump announces from the White House.” He followed with, “This follows an agreement with the Trump administration to begin removing Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list.”

When the Bahrain agreement was announced, President Trump said, “This is really something special, very, very special.” He predicted the region “will become more secure and prosperous.”

Trump confirmed on Friday there are a number of other nations that have expressed interest in participating in such arrangements.

When Trump announced the UAE deal, his competitor for the Oval Office, Joe Biden, gave him a backhanded compliment, saying the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that was brokered by the Trump administration was a positive thing for the region.

The agreements align with the advice of the editor of a prominent Saudi daily, who revealed recently that past Arab efforts to defeat Israel have failed, and they must normalize relationships.

Khalid bin Hamad Al-Malik, the editor of Al-Jazirah, wrote Sept. 13 — two days before the Israel-UAE-Bahrain peace deals — that the Arab nations must move forward on an open path, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

“The Arabs have no option but to normalize [relations] and establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. They tried war and were defeated; they tried hostility towards Israel and gained nothing; they tried to reconcile [with Israel] on their own terms and failed,” he wrote.

“Finally they tried peace as a way to achieve what they have failed to achieve through war.”

He said he agrees “with certain Palestinian leaders who said that the Palestinian cause is their affair and not the affair of the Arabs, and that they, the Palestinians, are responsible for establishing their state in all the Palestinian territories through armed struggle.”

“This is [precisely] why the Arabs are entitled to normalize relations with Israel and establish full ties with it, for the Palestinians have already shouldered the responsibility of regaining their legitimate rights and establishing a state with Jerusalem as its capital, and have no need of the Arabs who have normalized their relations with Israel,” wrote Malik.

The editor affirmed the Trump administration’s indication that many more Middle East nations are on the verge of peace agreements with Israel.

“Other Arab countries can be expected to follow in the UAE’s and Bahrain’s footsteps and recognize Israel,” he wrote.

