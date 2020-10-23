https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-campaign-lawsuit-seeks-halt-mail-vote-count-vegas-area-county?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A lawsuit filed in part by the Trump reelection campaign is asking to bring a halt to mail-in vote counting in a Vegas-area county so that the Trump campaign can participate in the oversight process of those ballots.

The suit, filed in the First Judicial District Court of Carson City, argues that the Clark County Registrar of Voters is failing to abide by state law, which permits members of the public to ““observe the counting of … ballots at the central counting place” provided they do not interfere with the process itself.

Claiming to be in possession of “evidence that [the registrar] is obstructing the observation process,” the plaintiffs in the suit ask for Clark County officials to be prohibited from “processing and counting ballots until proper procedures are in place to ensure transparency and integrity in all parts of the process.”

Judge James Wilson this week did not issue an order stopping the count, though he scheduled a hearing regarding the matter for next Wednesday.

