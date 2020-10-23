https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-campaign-releases-devastating-digital-ad-biden-family-international-dealings-mass-corruption-video/

According to Ryan Saavedra the Trump campaign is set to release this digital ad highlighting the New York Post’s explosive reporting on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and how the controversy is connected to Democrat Joe Biden.

This comes after a week of salacious reports on the Biden Family’s international dealings and criminal activity revealed on the Hunter Biden laptop from hell.

The Trump campaign is set to release this digital ad highlighting the New York Post’s explosive reporting on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and how the controversy is connected to Democrat Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/9sb0KBgQiI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 20, 2020

