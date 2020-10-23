https://noqreport.com/2020/10/23/trump-negotiates-third-middle-east-peace-deal-as-sudan-israel-normalize-relations/

Peace agreements between Israel and two Middle East nations, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, were heralded as miraculous deals that have earned President Trump four Nobel Peace Prize nominations. In a fair world, he would be a lock for the prize after a third agreement was just brokered between Israel and Sudan.

The bilateral agreements formalize the normalization of Israel’s relations with the three Muslim nations. We’re still waiting for details, but the news thus far has been extremely encouraging.

#BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump has announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations— another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords 🇸🇩 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 23, 2020

President Trump has formally notified Congress that his administration will remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism Friday, nearly 30 years after the African country was first listed. By using the power of lifting U.S. sanctions and coupling that with the economic benefits of normalized relations with Israel, President Trump has done what few thought possible, and he’s done so three times.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it a priority to forge ties with formerly hostile countries in Africa and the Arab world in the absence of any progress with the Palestinians. This deal also is aimed at unifying Arab countries against their common adversary, Iran.

Know this: There is ZERO chance any of the three Middle East peace agreements would have been signed if @realDonaldTrump hadn’t ripped up Obama’s idiotic Iran nuclear enabling deal. Mideast countries know their enemies. Now, America has someone in the White House who does, too. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 23, 2020

They said a single Middle East peace agreement was impossible. President Trump just added his third in the last two months. Never let people who do nothing tell you what can and cannot be done.

