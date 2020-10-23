https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-coyotes-illegal-immigration-liberal-ignorance

Leftists love to call President Donald Trump names, particularly with regard to his cognitive abilities. Idiot, stupid, moron — yup, that’s the leader of the free world, they say.

But during Thursday night’s debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump apparently really stepped in it when he referred to “coyotes” — i.e., human smugglers — who illegally bring children across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Why? Well, some pretty prominent Trump-haters on Twitter lost their minds — no jokes, please — because they actually appeared to believe Trump was talking about the furry, walks-on-all-fours, looks-like-a-wolf coyotes.

Really.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste

First up is everybody’s favorite scowling, skinny-armed, gun-confiscation poster boy David Hogg:

“Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life ‘coyotes,'” Hogg wrote. “The level of xenophobia is sickening.”

His post as of Friday morning was still active — and being ratioed to death. Check it out while it’s hot.

Next up is Jemele Hill, that former ESPN host posing as a sociopolitical raconteur. The Atlantic gave her a shot, if that’s any indication. Anyway, Hill reacted with the following:

For real, dawg.

Or how about Dar’shun Kendrick? She’s not only an attorney but also a member of the Georgia House of Representatives — and the chief deputy whip of its Democratic wing, no less. Kendrick was in total disbelief that an animal could carry a human across the border:

“How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!” she responded, dumbfounded. “Lord—–stop talking.”

It’s worth it to note that Kendrick didn’t take kindly Friday morning to contrarians snapping back at her:

Image source: Twitter/DarshunKendrick screenshot

And it also may come as no surprise that Kendrick last year infamously touted a “Testicular Bill of Rights” to protest the Georgia House passing a bill banning abortions after fetal heartbeat detection. Her bill aimed to “regulate” men’s bodies, for example, by banning vasectomies and forcing them to get permission from their sexual partners before getting Viagra.

Oh, there’s more. Much more.

The latter three aren’t the only unsharpened tools in the shed, apparently:

Omri Ceren, national security adviser for Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), had the following to say in response to Hill’s unfortunate query:

“It’s not the lack of knowledge,” he wrote, “it’s the confidence in that lack of knowledge.”

Indeed, it would appear that members of the left for so long and so often have told themselves they’re so much smarter than those rubes from flyover country that they’ve ended up utterly convinced of that narrative — to the point of collective ignorance in regard to uncomplicated, easily accessible truths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

