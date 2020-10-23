https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-youre-going-to-sit-in-a-cubicle-wrapped-in-plastic-these-are-businesses-that-are-dying-joe/

President Trump educated Joe Biden on state-ordered shutdowns Thursday night after the former Vice President suggested some businesses install plexiglass or other protections to slow the spread of CoVID.

“These are businesses with no money… Putting up plexiglass is unbelievably expensive and it’s not the answer — I mean you’re going to sit there in a cubicle wrapped around with plastic?” asked the President.

“These are businesses that are dying, Joe. You can’t do that to people. You just can’t. Take a look at what happened to New York… I loved it, it was vibrant, now it’s dying. Everyone’s leaving New York,” he added.

“I don’t look at this in terms of blue states and red states, they’re all the United States!” Biden bizarrely stated after the exchange.

President Trump on restaurants: “Putting up plexiglass is unbelievably expensive and it’s not the answer — I mean you’re going to sit there in a cubicle wrapped around with plastic?” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/aUfp1168mr — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

Watch the President’s comments above.

