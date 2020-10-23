https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/23/twitter-blue-checks-mock-trumps-coyote-remark-and-it-ends-disastrously-for-them-n1081353

Twitter blue checks who tried to mock President Trump for saying “coyotes” smuggle children across the southern border of the United States learned the hard way that Trump was not actually talking about the animal.

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through ‘cartels and coyotes’?!” asked Dar’shun Kendrick, a corporate attorney and state representative in Georgia who supports Joe Biden. “How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!”

Another Twitter blue check who seems not to be aware of the term is Harvard college student David Hogg.

It would be funny if they were the only ones unaware that a “coyote” is a paid human smuggler who assists illegal immigrants trying to cross the border. In fact, many anti-Trump blue checks on Twitter were completely ignorant about the term:

These people were so desperate to criticize Trump for using a term they actually didn’t know the meaning of. It’s kind of the perfect metaphor for Joe Biden supporters. They hate Trump so much they’ll criticize him over an issue they clearly aren’t well informed about.

This tweet captures the epic fail of anti-Trump blue checks on Twitter perfectly.

