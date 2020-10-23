https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/us-embassy-turkey-warns-americans-keep-low-profile-amid-potential-terrorist?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Americans in Turkey are being warned to exercise caution in the country, particularly in the city of Istanbul, ahead of alleged threats of terrorist attacks in the area.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said in a Friday news release that it had obtained “credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey.”

“U.S. citizens are advised to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls,” the release continued.

It advised Americans in the region to “keep a low profile,” “avoid crowds” and “be aware of your surroundings.”

The embassy said it was temporarily suspending services at its Turkish facilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

