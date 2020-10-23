https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/video-rudy-giuliani-unloads-fbi-lewd-criminal-photos-hunter-biden-laptop/

Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Steve Bannon and crew on The War Room on Friday morning.

During the interview Rudy went off on the lewd and criminal photos that were on the Hunter Biden laptop!

The FBI took possession of the laptop last year and has DONE NOTHING!

Rudy DOES NOT trust the current leadership at the FBI who hid this evidence of child sexual exploitation.

Rudy Giuliani: It’s really shocking that I gotta be the one that kicks them in the backside until they admit that they have it!

This was a great segment from The War Room on Friday.

