http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/928jHXX_fKE/

Video of President Donald Trump dancing at one of his rallies on October 12 has gone viral and sparked a TikTok challenge in the process.

The Daily Caller tweeted a video of the president grooving on the stage to the Village People’s “YMCA” after a rally in Florida on October 12:

President Trump dancing to the YMCA after his Florida rally tonight

pic.twitter.com/UKtKtWkqlS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

Trump pointed to the crowd, then pumped his fists back and forth as he stepped in time to the music.

Clips of his moves at other rallies have gone viral, and TikTok users are now dancing alongside him in their own videos, according to CBS News.

“Many TikTokers are pairing their videos with a particular mashup of two songs: Cold Play’s ‘Viva La Vida’ and Savage’s ‘Swing,’” the outlet said.

TikTok user Julia Keith reportedly started the trend, and the video shows her copying President Trump’s moves in what appears to be her kitchen.

Ivanka Trump shared the clip to her Twitter page Sunday evening, writing, “Love it!”:

Bloomberg journalist Shelly Banjo tweeted a video Monday night of a man performing “the Trump dance” in what looks like his living room:

This is 2020: The trump dance challenge has taken over Tiktok pic.twitter.com/gvKRQ7Cwo7 — Shelly Banjo (@sbanjo) October 20, 2020

At the end of the clip, the screen reads “Nailed it!!”

When asked about the president’s dance moves this week, former White House press secretary and Dancing with the Stars contestant Sean Spicer jokingly told a TooFab reporter, “Maybe he’s trying to get on the show.”

“I think we’re on the same level,” he said of Trump’s skills, adding, “I’m no one to judge.”

On Demand News posted a compilation video to its YouTube account on Tuesday, showing people taking part in “the Trump Dance” challenge:

The Village People have reportedly said they are fine with President Trump using their music at his rallies, but added, “We certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

“Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is ‘perfect(ly)’ legal,’” the group wrote in a Facebook post earlier this year.

“Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation,” the post concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

