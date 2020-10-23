https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-liberal-media-hacks-outraged-denial-hunter-bidens-laptop-contents-including-biden-clan-financial-crimes-disgusting-child-exploitation-video/

This is why no one trusts the mainstream liberal media.

Watch the liberal mainstream media deny and lash out at the Hunter Biden laptop story.

information was released earlier this week from the Hunter Biden laptop reveals debauchery, drugs, child exploitation and criminal pay-for-play schemes.

The liberal mainstream media and tech giants are hiding this information from the American public.

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Many liberal pundits and activists are even blaming this on the Russians!

They are liars.

Never forget — The mainstream media is evil.

Via Varney and Co.:

[embedded content]

