President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally at The Villages community in Florida.

The rally is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST.

This is the first rally since the president’s final debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches outdoors.

It is 11 days until the presidential election.

