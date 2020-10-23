https://hannity.com/media-room/what-now-ocasio-cortez-unhappy-colleagues-calling-her-aoc-after-calling-justice-ginsburg-rbg/

AMBASSADOR AOC? Ocasio-Cortez ‘Apologizes’ to Immigrants on ‘Behalf of the United States of America’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.12.19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appointed herself Ambassador of the United States Wednesday; apologizing to immigrants on “behalf of the United States of America” for the country’s “dehumanizing policies.”

“I’d like to apologize to you on behalf of the United States of America for the dehumanizing policies that they are pursuing, that are frankly targeting you, and targeting many people in the United States,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“We’re fighting for a better country that we can be proud of when it comes to how we treat all people and understand the circumstances that they’re coming from,” she added.

.@AOC apologizes to migrants on behalf of the U.S. for its “dehumanizing policies.” pic.twitter.com/5lx4BmneeH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 11, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made similar comments during ex-ICE boss Tom Homan’s testimony, when the immigration official slammed her “hatred” towards law enforcement.

“In my 34 years, I’ve never seen such hate toward a law enforcement agency in my life that you want to abolish them rather than do your job and legislate,” said Homan.

“Your time is expired,” fired-back AOC, slamming her gavel.

HOMAN: “In my 34 years, I’ve never seen such hate toward a law enforcement agency in my life that you want to abolish them rather than do your job and legislate.” *slams gavel* AOC: “Your time is expired!” pic.twitter.com/5Hvw3d2Tq5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2019

The United States Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration Wednesday; allowing the White House to impose new restrictions on asylum applicants as more legal cases are decided in the lower courts.

“The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to bar most Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the United States, while the legal fight plays out in the courts,” reports the New York Times.

“The Supreme Court, in a brief, unsigned order, said the administration may enforce new rules that generally forbid asylum applications from migrants who have traveled through another country on their way to the United States without being denied asylum in that country.

The vote was 7-2, with liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting the decision, writing “Once again, the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution.”

The case will likely return to the Supreme Court for a final decision later this year.