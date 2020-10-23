https://djhjmedia.com/rich/whistleblower-email-chinese-company-gave-5-million-non-secured-forgivable-no-interest-loan-to-biden-family/

The recently much-cited 2017 email from a top official with a Chinese energy firm (remember, all businesses in China are controlled by the communist Chinese government in some form or fashion), was given up by a whistleblower to US Senate investigators, exposes the terms of an agreement and included officials in the said company giving a $5 million forgivable loan that was non-secured, to the Biden “family.” “Forgivable” meaning there’s no real intention to pay it back, so it looks like a legitimate loan on the books, but is allegedly a bribe.

Didn’t Joe say in the final debate Thursday night that he’s never taken any money from foreign sources?

SinoHawk Holdings CEO Tony Bobulinski, received the email that reveals how an official from CEFC Energy, which went bankrupt and nonexistent energy company based in China, offered to wire $10 million into an account, with $5 million of it being a non-secured forgivable loan to the “BD Family,” which means the Biden family. I call them the Biden crime family.

New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer spent 4 and a half hours with Bobulinski before he went public, and discussed these communications in particular regarding this loan during that meeting. In line with Schweizer, the Chinese language power firm officers had been going to place $10 million into an account, $5 million of which was designated as a non-secured forgivable mortgage to the Biden household. Schweizer stated this might represent important leverage the Chinese language power firm officers would have over the Biden household.

In other words, Joe Biden is compromised, and should never be in the Oval Office. He can be blackmailed by the Chinese communist government, and it could explain why he not only doesn’t talk about China as the serious adversary they are to the United States, but he has defended them in the past. He’s in their back pocket, which makes Joe Biden an active national security threat to the United States.

The email additionally says that $5 million loans is “interest-free” and asks how that $5 million would be used, and if used up, whether CEFC ought to lend more money to the Biden family.

I wonder if you or I could get a $5 million non-secured loan that was forgivable with zero interest rate? Gee, I wonder why they did that?

This email further gives details surrounding the controversial arrangement first uncovered by US Senate investigators in a latest Homeland Security Committee report, and also uncovered by a bombshell New York Post story on emails retrieved from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Bobulinski’s new emails add to the story by together with terms of the financial arrangement behind the wire transfer that CEFC officials made into a firm aligned with the Bidens that then made significant payments to Hunter Biden’s firm, a wire transfer and financial payments that had been first uncovered by Senate investigators. The New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop emails added extra information to this questionable arrangement by revealing emails that confirmed how Biden associates intended to divvy up the money from the Chinese investors.

Folks, if these emails are real, and so far they seem to be legitimate, this really happened. Joe Biden and his crime family were taking money from China. That means Joe Biden lied in the final debate.

These new emails from Bobulinski add more to the picture by showing that the agreement was that this payment would act as a non-secured forgivable loan and that the CEFC side of the arrangement understood that the then-forthcoming payment, that Senate investigators confirmed was made just two weeks after these discussions, would function a loan to the Biden “family,” not just to Hunter Biden. That’s how crime families work, and it’s the pattern we see with the Chinese government, instead of directly paying off the influential politician, they shower family members with the money, in this case, Hunter Biden, in hopes that the bribes aren’t linked to the candidate.

President Donald Trump last night asked Biden about his multiple homes, which leads us to wonder just how Joe and Jill Biden can afford such beautiful homes on a politician’s salary. I bet if it were ever investigated it would be discovered that Hunter Biden provided the money.

This email is part of a much bigger collection of documents that Bobulinski provided to Senate investigators with the Homeland Security and Finance Committees, and also to media outlets.

Written in the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s recent report, $5 million was wired straight into that account only two weeks later, and then Hunter Biden’s firm spent the next year wiring $4.8 million from there into his own firm’s account:

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to a Delaware LLC, which spent the next year transfering nearly $4.8 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, according to Senate investigators. https://t.co/Byyo3FNp3T pic.twitter.com/8XHHVTuFml — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

In his statement, Bobulinski affirmed the validity of that email and further explained its meeting and that “the big guy” was a reference to former Vice President Joe Biden himself.

“What I am outlining is fact. I know it is a fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family,” Bobulinski said. “I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

