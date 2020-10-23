https://americanlookout.com/who-built-the-cages-joe-trump-mops-the-floor-with-joe-biden-in-final-debate-video/

If you watched the last presidential debate, you may already know that Trump had a very good night. In fact, he had a great night.

Trump had the facts at his fingertips on every issue. Biden came across at times as flustered and at other times angry.

You can watch some key exchanges below, but the line of the night was about immigration. Biden tried to pin the tired ‘kids in cages’ trope on President Trump, but Trump turned it around and landed a right hook by asking “Who built the cages, Joe?” to remind people that the policy Joe was talking about originated under the Obama Biden administration.

Trump then reminded Biden and the audience that the Trump administration actually took steps to change the policy.

Watch the video:

Joe Biden also got completely flustered on energy.

Biden lied about Obamacare.

Trump went after Biden on corruption.

Then there was this insane moment:

And of course, Biden checked his watch:

You can watch the whole thing below:

[embedded content]

Trump won the night. Hands down.

