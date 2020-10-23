https://americanlookout.com/who-built-the-cages-joe-trump-mops-the-floor-with-joe-biden-in-final-debate-video/

If you watched the last presidential debate, you may already know that Trump had a very good night. In fact, he had a great night.

Trump had the facts at his fingertips on every issue. Biden came across at times as flustered and at other times angry.

You can watch some key exchanges below, but the line of the night was about immigration. Biden tried to pin the tired ‘kids in cages’ trope on President Trump, but Trump turned it around and landed a right hook by asking “Who built the cages, Joe?” to remind people that the policy Joe was talking about originated under the Obama Biden administration.

Trump then reminded Biden and the audience that the Trump administration actually took steps to change the policy.

Watch the video:

“Who built the cages, Joe?” President Trump says to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Jr1GrOvicL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Completing this poll entitles you to Conservative Brief updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s the Privacy Policy.

Joe Biden also got completely flustered on energy.

Joe Biden says he will “transition from the oil industry” pic.twitter.com/0TgtYhhLEZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Biden lied about Obamacare.

Joe Biden claims that not one person lost their insurance under Obamacare pic.twitter.com/l7ddT2NwO7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Trump went after Biden on corruption.

Joe Biden claims that the Hunter Biden emails story is a Russian disinformation campaign despite the fact that the DOJ, FBI, and DNI said there was no evidence of that. pic.twitter.com/UzZMTmw1bq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

TRUMP: “I’m looking at you, you’re a politician. I ran because of you.” pic.twitter.com/eTADG8WPLV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Then there was this insane moment:

BIDEN: “We had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded the rest of Europe.” pic.twitter.com/8jCkBagqCV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

And of course, Biden checked his watch:

Joe Biden checks his watch. Time to head back to the basement. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/sKxBnaQ8nU — America Rising (@AmericaRising) October 23, 2020

You can watch the whole thing below:

[embedded content]

Trump won the night. Hands down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

