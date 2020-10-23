https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-joe-biden-says-will-mandate-mask-wearing-interstate-highways-vehicle/

That’s not science.

That’s crazy.

Joe Biden says he will mandate mask wearing on US Interstate highways while traveling in your vehicle.

That is crazy.

No thanks.

Yup – on that long 8-hour interstate drive with the wife or husband in your personal vehicle you will be required to wear a mask the entire time. Then there is Biden’s mandatory vaccine. This guy hasn’t got a clue. He is going to ruin your life. You’ve been warned. https://t.co/knyTB0tw0I — Roland Baker (@RolandBakerIII) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden says, if elected, he’d “mandate mask wearing in all federal buildings and all interstate transportation.” “Masks save lives, period…wearing a mask is not a political statement. It’s a scientific imperative.” https://t.co/rTAxcc9MK0 pic.twitter.com/oihIBokvda — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 23, 2020

