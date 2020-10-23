https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/you-wouldnt-understand-megyn-kelly-drops-patricia-arquette-for-being-concerned-about-kelly-thinking-trump-won-debate-with-biden/

For what it’s worth, Megyn Kelly thinks Donald Trump not only won last night’s debate with Joe Biden, but hw won it “handily”:

Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasn’t a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020

And for what it’s worth, Donald Trump appreciates her take:

We’ve come a long way from “blood coming out of her wherever.”

I think there has been a glitch in the Matrix. https://t.co/8hkYTGwPKp — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 23, 2020

Could be, though stranger things have happened and also it’s just a really effing weird time to be alive.

Well anyway, actress Patricia Arquette isn’t quite sure what to make of Kelly’s opinion that Trump won. In fact, she’s downright concerned:

Do you have windmill cancer? I’m getting concerned. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 23, 2020

As it turns out, Patricia doesn’t have anything to worry about. Except maybe for getting owned by Megyn Kelly:

Nah, just don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome and can still engage in fair analysis. You wouldn’t understand. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020

Ooooooof.

This is a top-tier roast. https://t.co/fyixnOhwkp — Raphael Hicks (@RaphaelHicks2) October 23, 2020

