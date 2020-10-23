https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/you-wouldnt-understand-megyn-kelly-drops-patricia-arquette-for-being-concerned-about-kelly-thinking-trump-won-debate-with-biden/
For what it’s worth, Megyn Kelly thinks Donald Trump not only won last night’s debate with Joe Biden, but hw won it “handily”:
Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasn’t a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020
And for what it’s worth, Donald Trump appreciates her take:
Thank you Megyn! https://t.co/sC71EEWIOd
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020
We’ve come a long way from “blood coming out of her wherever.”
I think there has been a glitch in the Matrix. https://t.co/8hkYTGwPKp
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 23, 2020
Could be, though stranger things have happened and also it’s just a really effing weird time to be alive.
Well anyway, actress Patricia Arquette isn’t quite sure what to make of Kelly’s opinion that Trump won. In fact, she’s downright concerned:
Do you have windmill cancer? I’m getting concerned.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 23, 2020
As it turns out, Patricia doesn’t have anything to worry about. Except maybe for getting owned by Megyn Kelly:
Nah, just don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome and can still engage in fair analysis. You wouldn’t understand.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020
Ooooooof.
This is a top-tier roast. https://t.co/fyixnOhwkp
— Raphael Hicks (@RaphaelHicks2) October 23, 2020
