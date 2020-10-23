https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/you-wouldnt-understand-megyn-kelly-drops-patricia-arquette-for-being-concerned-about-kelly-thinking-trump-won-debate-with-biden/

For what it’s worth, Megyn Kelly thinks Donald Trump not only won last night’s debate with Joe Biden, but hw won it “handily”:

And for what it’s worth, Donald Trump appreciates her take:

We’ve come a long way from “blood coming out of her wherever.”

Could be, though stranger things have happened and also it’s just a really effing weird time to be alive.

Well anyway, actress Patricia Arquette isn’t quite sure what to make of Kelly’s opinion that Trump won. In fact, she’s downright concerned:

As it turns out, Patricia doesn’t have anything to worry about. Except maybe for getting owned by Megyn Kelly:

Ooooooof.

