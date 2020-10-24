https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/2-cannibals-lured-man-cabin-performed-illegal-castration/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Two self-described ‘cannibals’ who offered their services online as a ‘eunuch maker’ and kept body parts in a refrigerator removed the testicles of a 28-year-old Virginia resident as part of an illegally conducted gender reassignment surgery, Oklahoma police said.

Bob Lee Allen, 53, and his partner, Thomas Evans Gates, 42, were arrested by Le Flore County Sheriff’s deputies and charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, performing unlicensed surgery, maiming and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Bail was set for each of them at $295,000.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

