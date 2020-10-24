https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tactical-operations-gun-owner/
When a Special Forces soldier gets into a jam…
They call the Tactical Operations Center (TOC).
With one phone call, dozens of people get to work behind the scenes to help the brave soul who just saved the day.
They protect the protectors.
That’s why the USCCA built a new version of a TOC…
TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)
That way, any member who’s forced to use a gun to protect innocent life … has a LIFELINE to call to help expedite justice.
As one USCCA Member found out the hard way:
“I did everything right … and was charged with first-degree murder. I called the USCCA and they went right to work. Since then, my case has been dismissed and labeled as self-defense.
My advice, don’t carry a firearm without protection from the aftermath of possibly having to use it.
Thanks USCCA!” —Brian D
Or take the case of Bruce, a man who went to help a friend in danger.
Bruce did everything right but was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Watch this video to see his story:[embedded content]
Fortunately, Bruce was a member of the USCCA, and his wife made the call to the USCCA’s 24-hour hotline.
Because of that call, Bruce got bonded out of jail in 4 hours.
Bruce got a pro-2A lawyer.
And Bruce was exonerated.
To get peace of mind, USCCA memberships start at just $29 per month (ordering through this link and the links below helps support and benefits Gateway Pundit).
With your membership, you get the USCCA’s “TOC”:
– 24/7/365 Critical Response Team On Call
– Your Choice of Criminal Defense Attorney
– Up-Front Funding for Criminal Defense & Bail Bonds
– Protection for Use of All Legal Weapons
In addition to legal protection, joining the USCCA provides you:
– A subscription to Concealed Carry Magazine
– CCW Reciprocity Map With Permit Expiration Reminders
– Member-Only USCCA App Features
– Weekly updates on news, changing laws and gear reviews
– 10 Lifesaving Checklists
– And much more…
Click here to learn more about joining the USCCA…
Here’s a note from Tim Schmidt, President of the USCCA:
Don’t leave your life, your family and your financial future to chance. Take one minute to read what I have to say and uncover the secret to protecting your family with complete confidence…
I need to ask you a really important question:
Do you have $50,000 or more in the bank, right now, to cover the massive legal fees you’ll have to pay up front after a self-defense incident?
I know I sure don’t….
Now let me ask you one more question:
Are you willing to give up your life, career and everything you’ve worked hard for to prove your innocence?
It may sound far-fetched, but every day thousands of good, law-abiding Americans find themselves in this exact situation…
That’s why if you’re serious about protecting everything you care about, you need to have a plan.
A plan that keeps you out of jail.
A plan that gets you back to your family.
A plan that lets you protect everything you care about with confidence.
Even if you just have a gun in your home, you need to have someone who knows exactly what they’re doing on your side…
That’s why over 325,000 responsibly armed Americans already trust the USCCA to be there for them the INSTANT they need it…
Join now by activating the powerful education, training and legal protection of your USCCA Membership and you’ll get a special bonus: complete peace of mind.
Don’t leave your life, family and financial future to chance…
Learn more about USCCA Membership today and how it can protect you and your loved ones from legal and financial ruin.
Let the USCCA be the deep pockets you need the moment you need someone you can trust to have your back…
Take care and stay safe,
Tim Schmidt, President | USCCA
The USCCA provides three tiers of membership for every comfort level and budget:
– Gold Membership $29/mo
– Platinum Membership $39/mo
– Elite Membership $49/mo
When you’re ready to join a community of pro-2A responsibly armed Americans, click here.