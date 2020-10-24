https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/law-leaked-texts-show-hunter-biden-wanted-avoid-registering-chinese-foreign-agent/

Leaked text messages show Hunter Biden attempted to avoid registering as a Chinese foreign agent, something the left should surely care about with how much they have been screaming about FARA laws for the last four years.

The messages, obtained by the Daily Caller, also show that on May 1, 2017, Hunter Biden messaged his partner Tony Bobulinski and proposed creating a U.S.-based shell company so that their joint Chinese venture could bid on contracts with the U.S. government.

Bobulinski met with Joe Biden the following day. The former Vice President has previously denied ever meeting with him. The senior Biden is also named as a shareholder for the company in their early documents.

“We don’t want to have to register as foreign agents under the FCPA which is much more expansive than people who should know choose not to know,” Hunter Biden wrote to Bobulinski on May 1, 2017, according to a message obtained by the DCNF.

“No matter what it will need to be a US company at some level in order for us to make bids on federal and state funded projects.”

The Caller notes that Biden appeared to be referring to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) as well as the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

In 2017, emails from a Sinohawk partner reference a 10% equity stake for “the big guy,” who Bobulinski claims is Joe Biden.

