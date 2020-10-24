https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/absolutely-savage-sen-tom-cotton-destroys-cnbc-anchor-over-the-quote-unquote-hunter-biden-story/

Sen. Tom Cotton appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Friday to talk about how “winter is coming” for the big tech companies that have suddenly decided there are published news stories that the public shouldn’t know about and that they have to slow the spread of or, in Twitter’s case, block URLs linking to them.

Here’s a clip from the interview that CNBC didn’t post on its Twitter feed. It’s only a minute and seventeen seconds … watch for the first minute as co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin tries to lecture Cotton on the “quote-unquote” Hunter Biden news, how news organizations aren’t ignoring it but investigating it (they aren’t — NPR specifically said it wouldn’t waste its listeners’ time reporting it), and how the Wall Street Journal exonerated Joe Biden of any wrongdoing (it didn’t). Then, exalt in Cotton dropping the bomb.

Wait for it, wait for it…. BOOM!

Nicely done 👍😅 — Mylie-Anne Diaz (@13Ecos) October 24, 2020

The look on his face…priceless — KarlaHRCHiredRussians (@KLomiglio) October 24, 2020

GOT’EM 💯 THAT MAN FROZE — Keevan Tyson (@Shakealot) October 24, 2020

OMG, f***ing gold! — Richi Madan (@richimadan) October 24, 2020

💥 💥 BOOM 💥 💥 — Tracey Isaacson (@TraceyIsaacson) October 24, 2020

totally worth that ending – his face, the gulp. Gotcha. — iunitedAmerica 🇺🇸 (@iUnitedAmerica) October 24, 2020

Absolutely Savage — Prataq (@Prataq2) October 24, 2020

BOOM 💥 💥 💥. The CNBC dude was like deer in headlights!!! — Conservative Guy (@bhatth95) October 24, 2020

Wiped that smug look right off his face. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) October 24, 2020

Bullseye. 😎 — Bill Christie (@BillChristie15) October 24, 2020

That blank stare 😂 — Alan white (@TheWar_Doctor) October 24, 2020

Cotton that was the KO of the year makes me proud to be from Arkansas — Noah Williams (@NoahWilliams4) October 24, 2020

Slam dunk — Rebecca Wyman (@saltydogpoint) October 24, 2020

Game, set, match. — Itamar Greenberg (@GreenbergItamar) October 24, 2020

These people are so screwed they are going to have to invent new words in order to explain it. — HOUSE MUSIC TV (@HouseMusicTV) October 24, 2020

The pause made it even better. — Crypto Cop (@cop_crypto) October 24, 2020

The gulp the news guy did at end was the best — Linger Longer (@AriochDemonio) October 24, 2020

LOL, usually have to go down to 7-11 for a Big Gulp like that. — Lock Her Up AF (@pickletoon) October 24, 2020

@andrewrsorkin If this was a fight your corner would have thrown in the towel. Well played @SenTomCotton. — Cousin Eddie (@wvuphil75) October 24, 2020

Tens of millions of dollars, years of President Trump’s first term over … a pee-pee tape that doesn’t exist?

For what it’s worth, here’s the segment of the interview that CNBC did publicize:

“They’ve grown to such gigantic scale in some cases to monopolize markets under the protection of Section 230. I don’t have much sympathy for their claims now when they are censoring conservative viewpoints,” says @SenTomCotton. pic.twitter.com/s8LIdh7piS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 23, 2020

Related:

‘WHAT?’ NPR’s managing news editor issues ‘incredible statement’ defending decision to completely ignore NY Post’s Hunter Biden stories https://t.co/LOlT5UXSRZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 22, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

