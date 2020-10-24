https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/amazing-this-video-of-john-kerry-explaining-what-isnt-possible-in-the-middle-east-did-not-age-well/

This week brought with it another Trump-brokered Middle East peace deal for the Left to attempt to downplay. What’s even more amazing is that these very peace agreements weren’t even considered possible during the previous administration. Here’s a flashback video featuring foreign policy brilliance from former Secretary of State John Kerry:

That aged like fine milk!

And Kerry’s ability to remain arrogant even after having been wrong so often is something else.

And it wasn’t just Kerry:

Oh, and one more reminder:

Exactly.

