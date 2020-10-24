https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/amazing-this-video-of-john-kerry-explaining-what-isnt-possible-in-the-middle-east-did-not-age-well/

This week brought with it another Trump-brokered Middle East peace deal for the Left to attempt to downplay. What’s even more amazing is that these very peace agreements weren’t even considered possible during the previous administration. Here’s a flashback video featuring foreign policy brilliance from former Secretary of State John Kerry:

John Kerry had no idea what he was talking about. Israel has made peace with 3 Arab nations in 2020 alone. #Sudan pic.twitter.com/Y7KLgnUsXa — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 24, 2020

That aged like fine milk!

It’s a wonder why Obama’s

foreign policy wasn’t even worse. https://t.co/t5s2YwyRtn — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 24, 2020

A reminder of how WRONG the Obama/Biden/Kerry team was abt Middle East. Arrogant, cocky, & elitist, but WRONG and the guy that proved them WRONG? @realDonaldTrump

Not only the US, but the world can’t afford this bunch back in office. #Trump2020 https://t.co/WpD4KST60E — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 24, 2020

John Kerry always thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He was wrong then and he’s wrong now. Watch this clip 👇 — Bill Guzik (@winstonsfan) October 24, 2020

He is the typical guy who liked to create a fight between two friends in school. — Moises Salame (@moysalame) October 24, 2020

And Kerry’s ability to remain arrogant even after having been wrong so often is something else.

Where’s the Price is Right wrong buzzer when you need it? — BoilerCat (@BoilerCat54) October 24, 2020

When you’ve sold your soul and wedded yourself so much to the Narrative that you cannot so much as see what is right in front of your face.#Israel https://t.co/HtDpp2XsB2 — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) October 24, 2020

And it wasn’t just Kerry:

Reminder: No peace in the Middle East was supposed to be possible after Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem — according to Biden advisor John Kerry & the rest of the foreign policy failure gang. pic.twitter.com/0ytIhd7Ky2 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 16, 2020

How is it every single member of the Obama administration managed to get so many things completely wrong? https://t.co/wB8ZlE4cz8 — Velvet, Queen Mansplainer (@TMIWITW) October 24, 2020

Oh, and one more reminder:

This is the thinking we will return to with Joe. https://t.co/wbrJ3XECjV — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 24, 2020

Exactly.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

