(ZERO HEDGE) It’s an alarming trend we’ve observed before throughout the anxiety-ridden summer of rolling COVID-lockdowns and pandemic ‘uncertainty’ as well as the chaos of race protests and riots: Americans are stockpiling weapons and combat gear like there’s no tomorrow, or rather looking toward the near-term extreme unknowns coming post-election.

Surveying gun and tactical gear stores in cites especially across the south, for example Austin, a new report in Bloomberg finds that “Less than two weeks before Election Day, orders are rolling in. Since last year, online purchases have driven a 20-fold jump in sales of goods like the $220 CM-6M gas mask — resistant to bean-bag rounds — for Mira Safety of Austin, Texas.”

