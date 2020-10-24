https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/joe-biden-says-hes-proud-his-family-decided-not-target-trump-family?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during an interview on Pod Save America said that he is proud of his family. The former vice president’s comments came amid reports about his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

The reports pertain to emails allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and have raised questions whether candidate Biden knew about his son’s business dealings.

President Donald Trump has referenced the reports while campaigning against the former vice president.

During the podcast interview, Biden said he had decided not to talk about Trump’s children. ,

“Look, I’m running against Donald Trump not his children,” Biden said.

Biden then added that “American people want to hear about their families not about Trump’s family or my family. Although I’m very proud of my family,” he said.

