Now that LeBron James has collected his championship ring and can focus on his mission to put Joe Biden into the White House, the NBA is left to sort through the smoking rubble.

It is now pretty clear that the league badly miscalculated the appeal of the divisive agenda of the Marxist-inspired Black Lives Matter movement when it went all-in on the toxic racial politics that have poisoned America since Memorial Day.

To say that the promotion of the BLM message was a dumpster fire is a monumental understatement with the playoffs having dismal ratings that culminated in a finals series that was the least-watched in history.

The horrific ratings are a major reason to question whether King James and his ignorant pontificating on such a complex issue as race relations have done lasting damage to the NBA’s brand and if fewer fans will result in diminished economic opportunity for young black men.

One NBA agent who has wisely chosen to remain anonymous believes that the league’s decision to go all-in on BLM was a catastrophic error in judgment or as he puts it:

“…they completely s— the bed with all this nonsense. They really hurt the business. … All of this Black Lives Matter stuff.”

The agent’s remarks were revealed in the results of a survey by the sports website The Athletic.

Via The Big Lead, “Anonymous NBA Agent Thinks Players Were Manipulated By Black Lives Matter Movement”:

Now that the season is finally over after nearly a full calendar year, sports media can finally fire up end-of-year columns that look back upon the strangest season in basketball history. The Athletic published one such piece today, asking 20 anonymous NBA agents for their thoughts on the various developments, both basketball and otherwise, from the bubble. These agents were asked how they felt the NBA handled the bubble and COVID-19. Pretty much every answer praised the league for their handling of the pandemic that threatened to shut everything down each and every day. A few agents, however, took this opportunity to express their thoughts on the NBA’s social justice initiative that came hand-in-hand with all broadcasts from the bubble. One agent in particular felt strongly that the league “completely shit the bed” with “all this nonsense.” Via The Athletic: “They initially did a great job by putting the bubble together and they completely s**t the bed with all this nonsense. They really hurt the business … All of this Black Lives Matter stuff … I think that the players are being manipulated into something that they don’t really understand and I think it’s a horrible look for the league and they need to be very clear about the organization, what they stand for … If that’s what the NBA wants to align with, they’re really hurting themselves … They’re not helping the players, they’re hurting the sport. When the ratings are down 30%, who are you helping?” I’m sure there are plenty of players who would be very interested in finding out just which anonymous agent thought they were “manipulated” and didn’t understand the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “woke” vigilante mob on Twitter will be very busy seeking to dox this particular agent who committed the unforgivable sin of telling the truth.

Despite the media spin, the NBA’s choice to act as a megaphone for Black Lives Matter was a disastrous one.

According to Outkick.com:

ABC and the NBA were confident LeBron would bring the Finals back. Instead, he attracted even fewer viewers than a team from Canada was able to draw last year. Here are the game-by-game LeBron-led Finals’ results: Game 1: down 45%; lowest opener ever. Game 2: down 53%; lowest Finals game ever. Game 3: down 56%; new lowest Finals game ever. Game 4: down 43%. Game 5: down 52%. Game 6: down 55%; lowest Finals Game 6 ever; nearly doubled by a head-to-head regular season football game.

Nope, this is all on LeBron, a race-baiting apologist for the Chinese communist regime and its abominable human rights practices and Commissioner Adam Silver who allowed him to hijack the league.

Now the brand has become toxic in America but the good news is that the government in Beijing lifted the one-year ban on televising NBA games.

Get woke, go broke.

