https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/another-trump-record-lowest-black-imprisonment-rate-since-95-joe-bidens-crime-bill-kicked/

Television star and Judge Joe Brown tweeted out an amazing statistic that is NOT making any headlines.

The United States hit a milestone this year under President Donald J. Trump.

This year the US had the lowest black imprisonment rate since 1995 when Joe Biden’s crime bill kicked in!

President Trump got it done.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Judge Joe Brown, a Trump supporter, tweeted this out on Friday.

Notice … Lowest Black Imprisonment rate since ‘95 when Biden’s ‘94 Crime Bill kicked in 4 more Trump years needed to get it lower This is REAL Yet some DON’T get it: Under Trump, black prison rate lowest in 31 years, Hispanics down 24% https://t.co/uIZYSUe7Ow — JudgeJoeBrown (@JudgeJoeBrownTV) October 23, 2020

The Washington Examiner reported:

America’s imprisonment rate has dropped to its lowest level since 1995, led by a dive in the percentage of blacks and Hispanics sent to jail during the Trump administration, according to a new Justice Department tally. For minorities, the focus of President Trump’s First Step Act prison and criminal reform plan, the rate is the lowest in years. For blacks, the imprisonment rate in state and federal prisons is the lowest in 31 years, and for Hispanics, it is down 24%. “Across the decade from 2009 to 2019, the imprisonment rate fell 29% among black residents, 24% among Hispanic residents and 12% among white residents. In 2019, the imprisonment rate of black residents was the lowest it has been in 30 years, since 1989,” said the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

