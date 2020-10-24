https://www.wave3.com/2020/10/23/arnold-schwarzenegger-feels-fantastic-after-heart-surgery/
FILE – Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses “Terminator: Dark Fate” during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Invision)