https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/bernie-bro-van-full-guns-explosives-plotted-assassinate-biden/

(PJ MEDIA) Most of the time, the media doesn’t outright lie to you. Yeah, every once in a while they’ll blurt out a huge whopper (“Russian collusion”), but usually it’s more subtle than that. They’ll give you the facts, but they’ll emphasize some facts over others to preserve the narrative they’re selling. They’ll lie by omission. They’ll distract you with trivia while the real story slips by you unnoticed.

For example, did you hear about the guy they just arrested in North Carolina for plotting to kill Joe Biden? Do you think you know why he wanted to do that?

Are you sure?

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

