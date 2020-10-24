https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-comment-about-voter-fraud-organization-spotlighted-political-right?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden said “…we have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” He made the comments during an interview on Pod Save America.

“What the president is trying to do is discourage people from voting by implying that their vote won’t be counted, it can’t be counted, we’re gonna challenge it, and all these things,” Biden said. “If enough people vote, it’s gonna overwhelm the system,” he said.

Biden told viewers that if they experience any issue voting, they should dial a number for assistance. “Call that number. We have over a thousand lawyers,” Biden noted during the video.

Some on Twitter highlighted Biden’s “voter fraud organization” comment.

Fox News suggested that the presidential hopeful could have been speaking about the campaign’s “election protection program” that includes former Attorney General Eric Holder and scores of additional lawyers in case of a contested election. The outlet reported that the Biden campaign has said that it developed the biggest election protection program ever for a presidential campaign, and that it encompasses legal, communications, and political strategy.

Just the News reached out to the Biden campaign for clarification about what the candidate meant when he referred to a “voter fraud organization,” but the campaign did not immediately respond.

President Trump and others have expressed concern about mass mail-in voting.

