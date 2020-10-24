https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/big-o-lost-mojo-obama-miami-holds-event-almost-no-one-shows-70-people-watch-online/

This is really pathetic. The O ain’t got no Moe!

Former Vice President Joe Biden has no momentum so he brought in former President Barack Obama to help him out. Unfortunately for both, Obama just doesn’t have it anymore.

Barack Obama was in Philadelphia on Wednesday and almost no one showed up to see him. President Trump made that observation today:

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

But since this is all the Democrats have, they sent Obama to Florida today. Obama held a pathetic event with almost no one there again. The event was broadcast on the Net and only 70 people were watching 20 minutes into his event.

Maybe Obama wasn’t such a great idea after all.



