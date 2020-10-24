https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/bingo-laura-ingraham-makes-necessary-repairs-to-politico-headline-about-bidens-oil-industry-comments/
Ever since Thursday night’s debate, the Biden campaign and media (pardon the redundancy) have been working hard to reel back in these comments from the Democrat nominee:
Joe Biden says he will “transition from the oil industry” pic.twitter.com/0TgtYhhLEZ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020
And then the backpedaling began. This is Politico’s contribution to the spin effort:
Biden, who’s been extraordinarily cautious throughout the campaign while talking about fossil fuels, clearly believes he botched his own strategy on Thursday nighthttps://t.co/qV5ARBODUa
— POLITICO (@politico) October 24, 2020
Laura Ingraham framed it in a much more honest, factual way:
No, Biden didn’t “slip” up or “botch” anything. He finally told the truth. https://t.co/n1GDPz5NvG
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 24, 2020
Bingo! Biden said the quiet parts out loud again.
