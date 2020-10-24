https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/bingo-laura-ingraham-makes-necessary-repairs-to-politico-headline-about-bidens-oil-industry-comments/

Ever since Thursday night’s debate, the Biden campaign and media (pardon the redundancy) have been working hard to reel back in these comments from the Democrat nominee:

And then the backpedaling began. This is Politico’s contribution to the spin effort:

Laura Ingraham framed it in a much more honest, factual way:

Bingo! Biden said the quiet parts out loud again.

Joe Biden spins debate comments about threat posed by fossil fuels before boarding private campaign jet

