Actor Brad Pitt narrated a new ad for Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ Senate GOP to drop documentary series days before election hitting China, Democrats over coronavirus MORE, calling the former vice president a candidate who will “work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t.”

“America is a place for everyone, those who chose this country, those who fought for it, some Republicans, some Democrats and most just somewhere in between, all looking for the same thing: Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain,” Pitt said in the minute-long ad titled “Make Life Better.”

The ad aired Saturday during the fourth game of the World Series, CNN first reported.

“To listen, to bring people together. To get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. To look you in the eye, treat you with respect and tell you the truth. To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans,” Pitt continued in the ad, which featured footage of Biden on the campaign trail meeting with voters and children across the U.S.

You deserve a president who will get up every single day and work to make your life better. If you elect me, that’s exactly what I’ll do. pic.twitter.com/afFAorq0KQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2020

Pitt is not the first actor to lend his voice to an ad for the Biden campaign airing during Major League Baseball’s championship series. Actor Sam Elliot narrated an ad for Biden that premiered earlier this week during the first game of the World Series.

The Biden campaign did not disclose to CNN how much was spent on Saturday night’s ad. The Biden campaign has also previously placed spots during NFL games.

The Biden campaign announced earlier this month that it had raised a massive $383 million fundraising haul in September.

