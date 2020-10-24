https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/go-chinas-gtv-releases-videos-hunter-biden-sex-tapes-smoking-crack/

China’s GTV loaded video of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine while engaging in sex with an unknown person.

WARNING ON CONTENT!!

The first GTV video is titled: Exclusive! Hunter Biden’s Sex Tapes, The CCP’s “BGY” Infiltration in the U.S., Evil Alliance to Dominate the World

TRENDING: Nashville Police Arrest Woman in Trump 2020 Shirt for Not Wearing a Mask Outside (VIDEO)

GTV announced they will be releasing more video.

The video was loaded on Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell that he left at a computer shop in Delaware last year.

This message was scrolled at the end of the video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

