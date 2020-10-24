https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/go-chinas-gtv-releases-videos-hunter-biden-sex-tapes-smoking-crack/
China’s GTV loaded video of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine while engaging in sex with an unknown person.
WARNING ON CONTENT!!
The first GTV video is titled: Exclusive! Hunter Biden’s Sex Tapes, The CCP’s “BGY” Infiltration in the U.S., Evil Alliance to Dominate the World
GTV announced they will be releasing more video.
The video was loaded on Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell that he left at a computer shop in Delaware last year.
This message was scrolled at the end of the video.