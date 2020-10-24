https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-gtv-releases-second-hunter-biden-video-hunters-stash-4-7-grams-crack-cocaine-scale-video/

Hunter Biden crack cocaine on scale in Los Angeles hotel

China’s GTV released the second Hunter Biden video on Saturday evening about two hours after the first Hunter Biden sex tape was released.

China’s GTV loaded video of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine while engaging in sex with an unknown person.

GTV is a Chinese channel in Mandarin.

WARNING ON CONTENT!!

The first GTV video is titled: Exclusive! Hunter Biden’s Sex Tapes, The CCP’s “BGY” Infiltration in the U.S., Evil Alliance to Dominate the World

GTV announced they will be releasing more video.

The second video posted moments ago includes photos of a scale with crack cocaine.

Exclusive! Picture of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden Using and Weighing Drugs Disclosed!

This was included in the video—

