On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that it’s “entirely possible” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will decide to “stonewall confirming Cabinet appointments” if Joe Biden is elected president and Republicans hold the majority in the Senate.

Brooks stated, “I mean, this is not the Senate of 20 years ago, or even 15 years ago. Imagine if it’s Biden and 51 Republican senators, and Mitch McConnell decides to stonewall, stonewall confirming Cabinet appointments. And that’s entirely possible. And then, suddenly, we’re in the mother of all gridlocks. … So, it just could be the fate of his presidency depends on them getting the Senate as well.”

