The Democrat mobs were back out in the street on Friday night.

Black Lives Matter protesters were out in force in San Bernardino after a police officer shot and killed a man who wrestled with the cop and then drew a gun on the officer.

The entire episode was caught on video — But BLM doesn’t care.

Black Lives Matter protesters are taking to the streets in San Bernardino because a cop shot an armed thug who was trying to shoot him. Here is the footage. pic.twitter.com/PpfpcTIJzq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2020

In response to this shooting BLM rioted and shut down an intersection in San Bernardino.

At one point a Black Lives Matter goon punched a female driver in the face while another BLM goon keyed her car.

Via Drew Hernandez:

SAN BERNARDINO: A BLM protester punches a Hispanic woman in the face and another BLM protester keys her car after BLM protesters shut down an intersection (baseline/waterman) pic.twitter.com/65HeNgRfua — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 24, 2020

