https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/brutal-black-lives-matter-goon-punches-woman-driver-face-another-keys-car-mob-street-protest-san-bernardino-video/
The Democrat mobs were back out in the street on Friday night.
Black Lives Matter protesters were out in force in San Bernardino after a police officer shot and killed a man who wrestled with the cop and then drew a gun on the officer.
The entire episode was caught on video — But BLM doesn’t care.
Black Lives Matter protesters are taking to the streets in San Bernardino because a cop shot an armed thug who was trying to shoot him. Here is the footage. pic.twitter.com/PpfpcTIJzq
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2020
In response to this shooting BLM rioted and shut down an intersection in San Bernardino.
TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)
At one point a Black Lives Matter goon punched a female driver in the face while another BLM goon keyed her car.
Via Drew Hernandez:
SAN BERNARDINO: A BLM protester punches a Hispanic woman in the face and another BLM protester keys her car after BLM protesters shut down an intersection (baseline/waterman) pic.twitter.com/65HeNgRfua
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 24, 2020