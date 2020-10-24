https://www.theblaze.com/news/charlamagne-tha-god-explains-why-black-voters-support-trump

Hip-hop radio host Charlamagne The God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, explained this week why black voters are drawn to President Donald Trump.

McKelvey’s revealing explanation came after rapper Ice Cube partnered with the Trump campaign to promote his “Contract with Black America,” his socio-economic plan to help lift black Americans. According to Cube, both Trump and Joe Biden reached out to him, but only the Trump campaign made changes to their platform after meeting with Cube; Biden’s camp said they would consider Cube’s plan only after the election.

Meanwhile, rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said this week that he will support Trump because of Biden’s economic plan, which would raise taxes on wealthy Americans.

Responding to news that Biden’s economic plan would force tax increases — New York City residents, for example, would pay 62% under Biden’s plan — Jackson said, “WHAT THE F***! (VOTE FOR TRUMP) I’M OUT … I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

What did he say?

CNN host Don Lemon asked McKelvey during an interview on Tuesday why “prominent black men” are supporting Trump or working with him.

McKelvey explained that Trump is winning the support of black men because he is actually talking with them, instead of simply assuming he has their support, as the Democratic Party is accused of doing.

After all, black voters “just want to be heard,” McKelvey said.

“When it comes to the black people you see showing support for Trump, I just think, you know, it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He is directing ads toward them,” McKelvey explained. “They are a group that never get courted. I mean, black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men. I think everyone else in the black community and black families, they are supposed to fall I line. They know black women are going to show up regardless.”

“Like I said, he speaks to older black men, and he thinks the rest of us all speak the same language,” he continued. “So, Trump is targeting young black males from marketing. It works.”

On the other hand, McKelvey said Biden’s plan is “really all lip service, simply because we’re in dream selling season.”

However, McKelvey said that if Biden wins the election and implements his plan for black Americans as he has laid out, then “it will absolutely make legitimate changes.”

In the end, McKelvey said he is voting for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, this November.

“I am voting for Kamala Harris. I tell you that in the heartbeat. I am not necessarily voting for Joe Biden. I am voting for Senator Kamala Harris,” he explained.

