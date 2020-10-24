https://www.dailywire.com/news/chelsea-handler-scolds-rapper-50-cent-for-supporting-trump-i-had-to-remind-him-that-he-was-a-black-person

Chelsea Handler has been angry with 50 Cent all week, after the rapper twice told his 12.3 million Twitter followers to vote for President Donald Trump due to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Handler, who is white, told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that she “had to remind [50 Cent] that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.”

“So he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,“ Handler told the host.

The feud began earlier in the week when 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted about the consequences of Biden’s tax plan, which CNBC reported would result in tax rates of more than 60% for people in California and New York who earn more than $400,000 annually.

“In California, New Jersey and New York City, taxpayers earning more than $400,000 a year could face combined state and local statutory income tax rates of more than 60%,” the outlet reported.

“Under Biden’s plan, the effective tax rate for the top 1% would increase from 26.8% to 39.8%, according to the Tax Policy Center,” CNBC reported. “That means top earners in California and New York City would pay effective state and federal tax rates of around 53% — compared with the roughly 40% they pay in effective rates today. What’s more, if the Democrats win the Senate and can pass legislation removing the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, the combined state and local tax rates for top earners could be even lower.”

The report suggested, however, that if Democrats retake the Senate, they could remove a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions – an improbable move for the party – that would decrease the tax rates for top earners.

50 Cent was appalled by the report, writing on Monday, ““WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP). I’M OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he added, “62% are you out of ya f***ing mind,” he added.

The rapper doubled down on Tuesday, tweeting, ““Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it.”

Days later, Handler made her remarks to Fallon. As Fox News noted, the incident is reminiscent of the time in May when Biden told radio host Charlamagne tha God’s audience that “you ain’t black” unless you vote for him.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said at the time.

