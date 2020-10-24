https://noqreport.com/2020/10/24/chelsea-handler-tells-black-people-they-dont-have-her-permission-to-vote-for-donald-trump/

Chelsea Handler is racist. There’s no other way to put it. She spews so-called “white privilege” so effortlessly, it’s amazing that she hasn’t been canceled by the easily triggered left. But her message is acceptable to them because it supports old, straight, Caucasian rich guy Joe Biden. Anything to stop President Trump from being reelected is acceptable to the radical left. Anything.

On Jimmy Fallon’s show, Handler made a pair of interesting statements about her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent. The rapper recently came out opposing Joe Biden over his economy-busting tax proposals, so Handler let him have it.

“I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” the Hollywood extremist said.

She doubled down by insinuating she would trade sex with her ex-boyfriend if he were to change his mind. It was a casual addendum to her racist declaration and implies that her “skills” may be enough to bring a Black man around to her desired political stance.

The saddest part of all of this is that people like Handler do not realize how racist they are. Declaring that a Black person does not have her permission to vote as they see fit is the epitome of modern day racism. They often claim there is “system racism” rampant in our country, but they do not seem to realize that they’re the ones peddling it.

The conservative message to people of all races: Vote for the person you support. Radical leftists like Chelsea Handler’s message is different: “I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.” This is racism.

