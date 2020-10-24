https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/chelsea-handlers-evolution-50-cent-black-trump/

Chelsea Handler takes her activism seriously.

The former E! network star cares more about being woke and pushing progressive causes now than making us laugh.

A review of her new HBO MAX stand-up special, “Chelsea Handler: Evolution,” compares it to Hannah Gadsby’s shtick. It’s a TED Talk with a few yuks shoe-horned into the commentary. This from a stand-up comic who wrote sozzled memoirs about drinking, fornication and more.

It’s the new Chelsea, and that includes lecturing black men for daring to support President Donald Trump.

Rapper/actor 50 Cent recently decided to vote Trump after hearing the details of Joe Biden’s economic plans. He joked he’d be known as 20 Cent under Biden’s policies, and that was a voting bridge too far.

Enter Handler, who made waves earlier this year when she threw her support behind a screed from renowned anti-Semite Rev. Louis Farrakhan. (She later apologized after briefly defending her actions).

Handler once dated 50 Cent, so she felt compelled to personally insult his voting preferences. She did more than that, though, during her chat with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”

“He says he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes. Because he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent, and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” Handler said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, while promoting her new HBO Max stand-up special.

The line instantly recalled the gargantuan gaffe Biden made a few months back during a conversation with black radio show host Charlamagne tha God. Biden said if you’re black and opt to vote for President Trump “you ain’t black.”

He later apologized.

All of the above brings vital context to Larry Elder’s recent film about black conservatives. The documentary “Uncle Tom,” ignored by most media outlets but a quick success, lets black Americans share how they’re treated by liberals for daring to defy traditional groupthink.

