https://nypost.com/2020/10/24/college-student-fatally-shot-was-on-dream-trip-to-nyc-dad/
About The Author
Related Posts
Texas Weather Forecaster Found Dead After Admitting ‘Sins’ In Chilling ‘Confession’
September 2, 2020
21-Year-Old California Gang Member, Santos Samuel Fonseca, Sentenced to 152 Years for Two Counts of Murder, One Jail Escape
October 13, 2020
Jason Whitlock: USA or NBA? That is an Easy Choice for Me: ‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’
October 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy