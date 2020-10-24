https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/de-blasios-new-york-police-invade-private-homes-orthodox-jews-crack-gatherings-video/

De Blasio’s New York City.

Police are now entering private homes to crack down on Jewish gatherings.

Haven’t we seen this play out somewhere else before?

This video was taken this week at the home of a Jewish man in New York City.

Democrat authorities are using the coronavirus to raid Jewish homes in America.

Police officers enter PRIVATE HOMES to find Jewish gatherings in Monsey, New York: “We came because we had a vehicle parking complaint. Then I look up and I see you have over 10 people in a crowd!” pic.twitter.com/hXsXpuKJeG — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 23, 2020

According to InventNews9 — The confrontation apparently happened in Monsey, a place in Rockland County famous as a major center of Orthodox Judaism in the US. It shows a police officer standing on the doorstep of a house, engaged in a heated argument with a group of people, one of whom apparently owns the property.

The officer in the video tells the home owner his police patrol was responding to a complaint about cars parked in front of the house and noticed that a gathering of more than 10 people was underway inside, which he called “an issue.”

New York now sends police into the homes of Jews, but no widespread condemnation from all the people who say they hate Nazis because Dem fascism is safety and goodness. https://t.co/uBrOrGCaZ6 — Razor (@hale_razor) October 23, 2020

