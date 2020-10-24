https://www.theepochtimes.com/debate-analysis-bidens-energy-policies_3551115.html

As seen in the debate, Trump and Biden do not agree on environmental policies. In particular, Biden’s comments on energy policy have gained some attention.

“Biden: I do rule out banning fracking. Because the answer, we need, we need other industries to transition to get to ultimately a complete zero emissions by 2025. What I will do with fracking over time, is make sure that we can capture the emissions from the fracking.”

We spoke to H. Sterling Burnett, a senior fellow in environmental policy at The Heartland Institute for his take on the topics discussed.

