Delaware Republican senate candidate Lauren Witzke has alleged that a source close to the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop has informed her that there are images of Senator Chris Coons’ daughter, in addition to seven other underage girls.

Coons’ daughter, Maggie Coons, was infamously photographed being handled inappropriately by Joe Biden in 2015. His conduct towards her was widely criticized by the mainstream media at the time, particularly because he whispered into her ear and kissed her on the head as she looked terribly uncomfortable.

She was 13 at the time the photo was taken.

“TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT Gaffe-prone Vice President Joe Biden whispers in the ear of Sen. Chris Coons’ daughter, Maggie, during her father’s ceremonial swearing-in ceremony,” ABC News reported at the time.

Sen. Coons responded to the controversy by claiming that his daughter “did not think of it as anything.”

Witzke made the allegation in an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday.

BIG BREAKING NEWS: “Sources close to and with deep knowledge of the investigation, have informed me that Chris Coons’ DAUGHTER in addition to seven other underage girls are also featured on [Hunter Biden’s] laptop.” pic.twitter.com/rKWlUd7ep9 — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 24, 2020

On Sunday evening, more documents, images, and sex videos that are allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop were leaked online. In one of the videos, he appears to be being masturbated by a woman using her feet while he smokes crack.

