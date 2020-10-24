https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/exclusive-don-jr-shellacs-media-for-burying-alleged-biden-scandal

Donald Trump Jr. joined Steven Crowder’s Final Trump vs. Biden Debate Livestream and discussed how the media covered President Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

In this clip, Crowder and Don Jr. compared Joe Biden’s reaction when pressed on allegations of Ukrainian corruption to Donald Trump’s response to allegations of working for Russia. Crowder explained how Trump “unequivocally” denied allegations of Russian collusion. But, when asked about corruption allegations involving Ukraine, Joe Biden snapped at a reporter with a sarcastic, “Only you would ask that question.”

Next, Don Jr. and Steven took turns torching the mainstream media for its failure to press Joe Biden on allegations of corruption, holding secret meetings with Ukraine, peddling Iranian disinformation, and much more.

Watch the clip for more details..

