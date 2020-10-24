https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-brooklyn/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
“We came because we had a vehicle parking complaint. Then I look up and I see you have over 10 people in a crowd!”
De Blasio and Cuomo are now targeting Jewish people in their HOMES
This is madness pic.twitter.com/tKrmy0NUgU
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 23, 2020
Brooklyn is turning into Nazi Germany.
“We came because we had a vehicle parking complaint. Then I look up and I see you have over 10 people in a crowd!” De Blasio and Cuomo are now targeting Jewish people in their homes.