President Donald Trump voted on Saturday, traveling to an in-person polling location in Palm Beach, Florida, to cast his ballot.

The president cast a paper ballot at a library in Palm Beach. Supporters filled the parking lot and shouted, “Four more years!” as he arrived.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president told reporters after casting his ballot.

He said it was an “honor” to vote.

“It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I tell you that,” Trump said.

Trump has previously voted via an absentee ballot but indicated that he preferred voting in person.

“I came down here to vote. … I like being able to vote. I’m old-fashioned, I guess,” he said, referring to voting in person at a rally at The Villages retirement community in Florida on Friday. “I like to get in line, and if I have to stand there for two hours, maybe they’ll move me up a little bit.”

This is also the first time Trump has voted in Florida.

In October 2019, he decided to make his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, despite living in New York City his entire life.

Currently, 4.7 million mail-in and early in-person ballots have been cast in Florida.

Democrats cast 44 percent of the votes, and Republicans cast 35 percent.

