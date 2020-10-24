http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p6ZEjGoDt_c/

President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that millions of illegal immigrants would arrive in the United States if former Vice President Joe Biden was elected president.

“If Joe and Kamala are elected, it will trigger a tsunami of illegal immigration from every corner of the world,” Trump said. “Tens of millions of people will flood into our country.”

The president recalled Biden’s plan to offer amnesty to over 12 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

“Joe Biden has vowed to open borders … mass amnesty, sanctuary cities, and nationwide catch and release programs,” Trump said.

The president spoke about immigration at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Trump also reminded supporters that Biden would offer illegal immigrants free education and free health care.

“What happens is you have millions and millions of people pour into our country when you do that,” Trump said.

Biden repeated his plan to offer amnesty to illegal immigrants during the final presidential debate.

“Within 100 days, I’m going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people,” Biden said.

Biden also promised to give amnesty to illegal immigrations brought to the United States as children who remain in the United States as part of the previous administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“We owe them, we owe them,” Biden repeated.

