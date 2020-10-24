https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/dr-howard-krein-joe-bidens-son-law-consulting-biden-hoping-make-millions-coronavirus/

Joe Biden had four children, two are deceased. The two remaining are involved in suspect dealings with their father, the Democrat nominee for President.

Hunter Biden is all over the news related to his dealings with Ukraine, China, Uzbekistan, and other countries paying for favors from the Biden family.

His only remaining sibling, Ashley Biden, is now in the news related to her family’s corrupt dealings within the Biden.

According to Women’s Health:

Ashley, 38, is the youngest of the Biden kids. She graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and got a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. She was the former executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice, a nonprofit advocacy group, and also a social worker for the state’s Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, according to DelawareOnline.com. Now, she’s devoted to her charitable clothing line, Livelihood, per Newsweek. She is married to Dr. Howard Krein, a plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Krein, Ashley’s husband is also Chief Medical Officer at StartUp Health, involved in COVID-19 and the shift to telemedicine.

Politico reported that Krein served as an informal adviser to the Biden campaign’s COVID-19 response while also being involved in a venture capital firm StartUP Health.

Former US Attorney Joe DiGenova and his hosts discussed Biden’s son in law this week on Mornings on the Mall and the entire Biden family’s corrupt actions:

God save us if Joe Biden steals the 2020 election.

