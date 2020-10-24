https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/email-reveals-hunter-biden-worried-chinese-communist-linked-business-partner-rat-feds/

New emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell reveals Hunter was worried his business partner tied to the Chinese Communist Party would “rat” to the “Feds.”

In 2010, Hunter Biden emailed his business partner linked to the Chinese Communist Party, Eric Schwerin: “Once the Feds got ya you’ll rat out your mother — or at least you would.”

Eric Schwerin replied, “Probably. I wouldn’t be good in jail.”

Via Raheem Kassam, EIC of The National Pulse:

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden seemed to be concerned as far back as 2010 that @EricSchwerin would “rat” to the “Feds.” Eric said: “Probably. I wouldn’t be good in jail.” More to come on @TheNatPulse. pic.twitter.com/FhlwRlLVBG — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 24, 2020

Eric Schwerin was heavily involved in Hunter Biden’s grift and influence peddling scheme in China for many years.

Steve Bannon War Room on Friday released an email from China’s Communist Party operative Xin Wang to Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin from 2018 regarding a loan agreement. In the email Xin Wang offers to extend the loan agreement to December 13, 2019.

This raises several questions including was this agreement with the CCP presented to the IRS or SEC?

If not that would be unlawful.

